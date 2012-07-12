July 12 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $43.2 billion in the July
2 week to $9,991.5 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,955.9 billion vs.
$9,930.7 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended July 02 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,269.7 up.....21.5 vs 2,248.2.....2,239.1
M-2....9,991.5 up.....43.2 vs 9,948.3.....9,923.8
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,955.9 vs ...9,930.7
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.1 vs.....2,246.1
M-2 (June vs May).........9,943.7 vs.....9,897.1
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended July 11 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,453,367 vs.rvsd.1,421,407
Seasonal Loans..................75 vs.............67
Total Borrowings.............4,617 vs..........5,120
Excess Reserves..........1,457,984 vs......1,426,527
Required Reserves (Adj)....100,460 vs.........98,966
Required Reserves...........97,821 vs........101,683
Total Reserves...........1,558,444 vs......1,525,493
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,553,827 vs......1,520,373
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,622,592 vs......2,589,471
One week ended July 11 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........4,592 down............50
Primary Credit................8 down.............8
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............80 up..............10
Asset-Backed..............4,504 down............52
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-749 up.............118
Balances/Adjustments......1,892 down.............1
Currency...............1,117,169 up...........3,193
Treasury Deposits........86,400 down........14,429
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,418 up...............1
Maiden Lane II...............18 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........12,952 up..............63
One week ended July 11 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,849,061 up.........3,623
Treasuries held outright..1,663,949 up...........297
Agencies held outright.......91,484 vs..........unch
Mortgage-Backed secs........855,044 up............31
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............188,799 up.........1,424
Other Fed liabilities........75,014 down..........75
Other deposits with Fed......23,363 down.......2,924
Foreign deposits..............1,992 up...........408
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,513,683 up.........1,054
Factors on July 11
Bank borrowings...............4,590 vs.........4,582
Float..........................-831 vs........-1,156