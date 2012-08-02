Aug 2 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $5.5 billion in the July 23
week to $10,029.9 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,012.8 billion vs.
$9,992.5 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended July 23 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,327.3 up......0.4 vs 2,326.9.....2,326.9
M-2...10,029.9 down....5.5 vs 10,035.4....10,035.1
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,012.8 vs ...9,992.5
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.1 vs.....2,246.1
M-2 (June vs May).........9,944.5 vs.....9,897.2
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended July 25 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,490,060 vs.rvsd.1,453,440
Seasonal Loans.................102 vs.............75
Total Borrowings.............4,227 vs..........4,617
Excess Reserves..........1,494,287 vs......1,458,057
Required Reserves (Adj).....99,458 vs........100,388
Required Reserves..........101,171 vs.........97,749
Total Reserves...........1,593,744 vs......1,558,444
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,589,517 vs......1,553,827
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,658,901 vs......2,623,482
One week ended Aug 1 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........3,701 down...........130
Primary Credit...............32 up..............15
Secondary Credit..............1 up...............1
Seasonal Credit.............121 up..............11
Asset-Backed..............3,547 down...........157
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-670 down............72
Balances/Adjustments........nil vs............unch
Currency..............1,112,033 up...........1,085
Treasury Deposits........42,102 down.........3,435
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,082 up..............47
Maiden Lane II...............61 up..............37
Maiden Lane III...........7,218 up.............913
One week ended Aug 1 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,833,359 down......10,916
Treasuries held outright..1,649,362 down.......1,386
Agencies held outright.......91,029 vs..........unch
Mortgage-Backed secs........853,423 down......11,961
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............195,282 down.......2,155
Other Fed liabilities........69,244 down.........278
Other deposits with Fed......12,594 down......20,963
Foreign deposits..............3,358 up...........794
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,526,708 up.........8,006
Factors on August 01
Bank borrowings...............3,653 vs.........3,693
Float..........................-602 vs..........-651