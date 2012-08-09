Aug 9 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $5.7 billion in the July 30
week to $10,035.5 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,023.5 billion vs.
$10,012.7 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended July 30 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,308.2 down...19.2 vs 2,327.4.....2,327.3
M-2...10,035.5 up......5.7 vs 10,029.8....10,029.9
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,023.5 vs ..10,012.7
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.1 vs.....2,246.1
M-2 (June vs May).........9,944.5 vs.....9,897.2
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended Aug 8 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,498,931 vs.rvsd.1,490,071
Seasonal Loans.................127 vs............102
Total Borrowings.............3,673 vs..........4,227
Excess Reserves..........1,502,604 vs......1,494,298
Required Reserves (Adj)....102,806 vs.........99,447
Required Reserves..........105,176 vs........101,160
Total Reserves...........1,605,410 vs......1,593,744
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,737 vs......1,589,517
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,670,839 vs......2,658,902
One week ended Aug 8 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........3,644 down............57
Primary Credit................2 down............30
Secondary Credit............nil down.............1
Seasonal Credit.............133 up..............12
Asset-Backed..............3,509 down............38
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-707 down............37
Balances/Adjustments........nil vs............unch
Currency..............1,115,296 up...........3,263
Treasury Deposits........35,622 down.........6,480
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,085 up...............3
Maiden Lane II...............61 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III...........7,382 up.............164
One week ended Aug 8 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,834,809 up.........1,450
Treasuries held outright..1,649,469 up...........107
Agencies held outright.......91,029 vs..........unch
Mortgage-Backed secs........853,490 up............67
Repos...........................261 up...........261
Other Fed assets............197,225 up.........1,943
Other Fed liabilities........68,930 down.........314
Other deposits with Fed......21,871 up.........9,277
Foreign deposits..............4,476 up.........1,118
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,536,100 up.........9,392
Factors on Aug 8
Bank borrowings...............3,632 vs.........3,653
Float..........................-838 vs..........-602