Aug 16 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $17.8 billion in the Aug. 6
week to $10,017.9 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,029.7 billion vs.
$10,023.5 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended August 6 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,292.7 down...15.5 vs 2,308.2.....2,308.2
M-2...10,017.9 down...17.8 vs 10,035.7...10,035.5
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,029.7 vs ..10,023.5
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (July vs June)........2,318.9 vs.....2,256.1
M-2 (July vs June).......10,020.9 vs.....9,944.4
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended August 8 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves......rvsd..1,498,955 vs.rvsd.1,490,070
Seasonal Loans.................127 vs............102
Total Borrowings.............3,673 vs..........4,227
Excess Reserves..........1,502,628 vs......1,494,297
Required Reserves (Adj)....102,785 vs.........99,447
Required Reserves..........105,153 vs........101,160
Total Reserves...........1,605,412 vs......1,593,744
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,740 vs......1,589,517
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,672,114 vs......2,658,902
One week ended August 15 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........3,640 down.............4
Primary Credit...............24 up..............22
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit.............142 up...............9
Asset-Backed..............3,474 down............35
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-655 up..............52
Balances/Adjustments........nil vs............unch
Currency..............1,116,473 up...........1,177
Treasury Deposits........28,398 down.........7,224
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,054 down............31
Maiden Lane II...............61 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III...........5,992 down.........1,390
One week ended August 15 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,839,614 up.........4,805
Treasuries held outright..1,652,346 up.........2,877
Agencies held outright.......89,376 down.......1,653
Mortgage-Backed secs........856,997 up.........3,507
Repos............................86 down.........175
Other Fed assets............198,862 up.........1,637
Other Fed liabilities........68,634 down.........296
Other deposits with Fed......31,490 up.........9,619
Foreign deposits..............5,169 up...........693
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,545,921 up.........9,821
Factors on August 15
Bank borrowings...............3,607 vs.........3,632
Float..........................-708 vs..........-838