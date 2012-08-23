Aug 23 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $51.6
billion in the August 13 week to $10,069.7 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$10,038.5 billion vs. $10,029.9 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended August 13 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,342.1 up.....49.4 vs 2,292.7.....2,292.7
M-2...10,069.7 up.....51.6 vs 10,018.1....10,017.9
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,038.5 vs ..10,029.9
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (July vs June)........2,318.9 vs.....2,256.1
M-2 (July vs June).......10,021.1 vs.....9,944.5
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended August 22 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,477,323 vs.rvsd.1,498,955
Seasonal Loans.................143 vs............127
Total Borrowings.............3,527 vs..........3,673
Excess Reserves..........1,480,850 vs......1,502,628
Required Reserves (Adj)....106,018 vs........102,784
Required Reserves..........101,511 vs........105,153
Total Reserves...........1,586,868 vs......1,605,412
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,583,342 vs......1,601,740
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,649,386 vs......2,672,114
One week ended August 22 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........3,412 down...........228
Primary Credit...............10 down............14
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit.............144 up...............2
Asset-Backed..............3,258 down...........216
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-644 up..............11
Balances/Adjustments........nil vs............unch
Currency...............1,116,634 up.............161
Treasury Deposits........24,038 down.........4,360
Maiden Lane LLC...........1,868 down...........186
Maiden Lane II...............61 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III...........1,478 down.........4,514
One week ended August 22 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,810,644 down......28,970
Treasuries held outright..1,640,377 down......11,969
Agencies held outright.......88,507 down.........869
Mortgage-Backed secs........857,412 up...........415
Repos...........................nil down..........86
Other Fed assets............190,838 down.......8,024
Other Fed liabilities........66,523 down.......2,111
Other deposits with Fed......54,080 up........22,590
Foreign deposits..............5,087 down..........82
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,563,130 up........17,209
Factors on August 22
Bank borrowings...............2,848 vs.........3,607
Float..........................-673 vs..........-708