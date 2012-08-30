Aug 30 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $25.7 billion in the Aug.
20 week to $10,044.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,042.0 billion vs.
$10,038.6 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended August 20 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,321.0 down...21.2 vs 2,342.2.....2,342.1
M-2...10,044.1 down...25.7 vs 10,069.8....10,069.7
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,042.0 vs ..10,038.6
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (July vs June)........2,318.9 vs.....2,256.2
M-2 (July vs June).......10,021.1 vs.....9,944.6
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended Aug. 22 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves....rvsd....1,477,323 vs.rvsd.1,498,955
Seasonal Loans.................143 vs............127
Total Borrowings.............3,527 vs..........3,673
Excess Reserves..........1,480,850 vs......1,502,628
Required Reserves (Adj)....106,018 vs........102,784
Required Reserves..........101,510 vs........105,152
Total Reserves...........1,586,868 vs......1,605,411
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,583,342 vs......1,601,739
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,650,570 vs......2,672,114
One week ended Aug. 29 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........2,596 down...........816
Primary Credit...............32 up..............22
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit.............147 up...............3
Asset-Backed..............2,417 down...........841
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-601 up..............43
Balances/Adjustments........nil vs............unch
Currency...............1,119,124 up...........2,490
Treasury Deposits........25,194 up...........1,156
Maiden Lane LLC...........1,874 up...............6
Maiden Lane II...............61 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III...........1,559 up..............81
One week ended Aug. 29 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,803,639 down.......7,005
Treasuries held outright..1,638,335 down.......2,042
Agencies held outright.......87,210 down.......1,297
Mortgage-Backed secs........852,640 down.......4,772
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............193,431 up.........2,593
Other Fed liabilities........67,088 up...........565
Other deposits with Fed......52,772 down.......1,308
Foreign deposits..............5,090 up.............3
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,567,605 up.........4,475
Factors on August 29
Bank borrowings...............2,419 vs.........2,848
Float..........................-768 vs..........-673