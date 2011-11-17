Nov 17 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $47.9 billion in the November 7 week to $9,649.9 billion, the Federal Reserve said.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,618.0 billion vs. $9,611.1 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended November 7 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,155.1 up......2.9 vs 2,152.2.....2,148.6 M-2....9,649.9 up.....47.9 vs 9,602.0.....9,598.4 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,618.0 vs ...9,611.1 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Oct vs Sept).........2,150.0 vs.....2,133.8 M-2 (Oct vs Sept).........9,607.1 vs.....9,578.2

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended November 16 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.............1,521,867 vs.rvsd 1,504,868 Other Borrowings............10,570 vs.........10,995 Seasonal Loans...22 vs.............35 Total Borrowings............10,570 vs.........10,995 Excess Reserves..........1,532,437 vs......1,515,863 Required Reserves (Adj).....94,059 vs.........96,375 Required Reserves...........88,964 vs........101,071 Total Reserves...........1,626,496 vs......1,612,238 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,615,927 vs......1,601,243 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,630,299 vs......2,614,603

One week ended November 16 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........10,520 down...........100 Primary Credit.9 up...............4 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............20 down.............4 Asset-Backed.............10,491 down...........100 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.....-1,158 down...........350 Balances/Adjustments......2,505 vs............unch Currency..............1,057,619 up...........5,470 Treasury Deposits........29,786 down.........7,243 Maiden Lane LLC..........12,302 down...........670 Maiden Lane II............9,337 up...............1 Maiden Lane III..........18,060 up..............11

One week ended November 16 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,820,045 up.........8,412 Treasuries held outright..1,668,748 up.........9,637 Agencies held outright......107,619 down..........49 Mortgage-Backed secs........847,692 down.......1,569 Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............143,781 up.........1,095 Other Fed liabilities........69,909 up.........1,245 Other deposits with Fed......42,868 down.......6,873 Foreign deposits.153 up............28 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,453,711 up........11,062

Factors on November 16 Bank borrowings..............10,505 vs........10,604 Float.........-1,365 vs........-1,174