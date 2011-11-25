NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by
$4.8 billion in the November 14 week to $9,654.6 billion, the
Federal Reserve said on Friday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,624.7 billion vs. $9,618.0 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended November 14 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,145.3 down....9.9 vs 2,155.2.....2,155.1
M-2....9,654.6 up......4.8 vs 9,649.8.....9,649.9
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,624.7 vs ...9,618.0
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Oct vs Sept).........2,150.1 vs.....2,133.8
M-2 (Oct vs Sept).........9,607.5 vs.....9,578.2
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended November 16 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves......rvsd..1,521,873 vs.rvsd.1,504,868
Other Borrowings......... 10,570 vs.........10,995
Seasonal Loans...22 vs.............35
Total Borrowings............10,570 vs.........10,995
Excess Reserves..........1,532,443 vs......1,515,863
Required Reserves (Adj).....94,054 vs.........96,375
Required Reserves...........88,959 vs........101,071
Total Reserves...........1,626,497 vs......1,612,238
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,615,928 vs......1,601,243
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,630,603 vs......2,614,603
One week ended November 23 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings..........10,228 down...........292
Primary Credit...............25 up..............16
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............15 down.............5
Asset-Backed.............10,188 down...........303
AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float.......-863 up.............295
Balances/Adjustments......2,505 vs............unch
Currency..............1,058,836 up...........1,217
Treasury Deposits........44,347 up..........14,561
Maiden Lane LLC..........10,600 down.........1,702
Maiden Lane II............9,342 up...............5
Maiden Lane III..........17,833 down...........227
One week ended November 23 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,808,297 down......11,748
Treasuries held outright..1,668,489 down.........259
Agencies held outright......106,775 down.........844
Mortgage-Backed secs........841,828 down.......5,864
Repos............nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............140,868 down.......2,913
Other Fed liabilities........71,385 up.........1,476
Other deposits with Fed......88,662 up........45,794
Foreign deposits..............1,197 up.........1,044
Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,456,703 up.........2,992
Factors on November 23
Bank borrowings...............9,882 vs........10,505
Float...........-901 vs........-1,365