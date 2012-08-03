Job seekers look through online job listings at The Work Place, which provides comprehensive employment and career services in Boston, Massachusetts July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

NEW YORK A monthly gauge of online labor demand in the United States slid in July from June but still posted year-over-year growth, the operator of a job search website said on Friday.

Monster Worldwide Inc MWW.N, an online careers and recruiting firm, said its employment index dipped 4 percent to 147 points from 153 points in June. The index was up 2 percent from 144 a year ago.

The index saw annual growth in 15 of the 20 industries monitored and 16 of 23 occupational categories compared to July 2011.

Posting the highest rate of growth year on year was the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry, rising 19 percent. The transportation and warehousing industry gained 11 percent from July 2011, while the wholesale trade and retail trade industries advanced 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

In contrast, public administration, educational services and accommodation and food services all contracted from July 2011.

The report was another look at the jobs market ahead of the government's non-farm payrolls report due on Friday, which is expected to show hiring rose last month, but still remained lukewarm at 100,000 new jobs.

The Monster Employment index is a monthly analysis based on a selection of corporate career sites and job boards. The margin of error is about plus or minus 1 percent.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Andrew Hay)