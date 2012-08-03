NEW YORK Aug 3 A monthly gauge of online labor
demand in the United States slid in July from June but still
posted year-over-year growth, th e operator of a job search
website said on Friday.
Monster Worldwide Inc, an online careers and
recruiting firm, said its employment index dipped 4 percent to
147 points from 153 points in June. The index was up 2 percent
from 144 a year ago.
The index saw annual growth in 15 of the 20 industries
monitored and 16 of 23 occupational categories compared to July
2011.
Posting the highest rate of growth year on year was the
agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry, rising 19
percent. The transportation and warehousing industry gained 11
percent from July 2011, while the wholesale trade and retail
trade industries advanced 10 percent and 9 percent,
respectively.
In contrast, public administration, educational services and
accommodation and food services all contracted from July 2011.
The report was another look at the jobs market ahead of the
government's non-farm payrolls report due on Friday, which is
expected to show hiring rose last month, but still remained
lukewarm at 100,000 new jobs.
The Monster Employment index is a monthly analysis based on a
selection of corporate career sites and job boards. The margin
of error is about plus or minus 1 percent.