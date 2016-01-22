(Adds view on financial conditions, Reuters poll results)
NEW YORK Jan 22 Morgan Stanley economists are
clinging to their forecast of a 20 percent chance the U.S.
economy will slip into recession in 2016 on evidence of
contraction in the factory sector and signs of slowing among
services industries.
"That assessment still feels about right," they said in a
research note released on Friday.
They forecast gross domestic product was little changed in
the fourth quarter and would likely grow 1.8 percent in 2016.
Among economists polled by Reuters, the median forecast is
for U.S. GDP growth of 0.80 percent at an annualized rate in the
fourth quarter and annual growth of 2.5 percent in 2016.
The government will release its first reading on
fourth-quarter economic growth on Jan. 29.
If GDP growth deteriorates to a range of 1 percent to 1.5
percent in 2016, the Federal Reserve would likely refrain from
raising interest rates this year, the Morgan Stanley economists
said.
The U.S. central bank raised rates in December, the first
hike in nearly a decade. Fed policymakers also released their
economic and interest rate forecasts, which suggested on average
they see four quarter-point rate increases in 2016.
"Stall speed in the U.S., or even a shift to a lower channel
of growth, would likely halt the Fed in its tracks -
precipitating a 'one-and-done' scenario for this policy
tightening cycle," the Morgan Stanley economists said.
In a separate report, they said the recent stock market rout
and a deterioration in inflation expectations to record lows, as
signaled in the Treasury Inflation Protected Securities since
the end of 2015, implied the Fed might not raise rates at all
this year.
"Wrapping all of this together, there has been a substantial
tightening of financial conditions since December - by our
estimation the economic equivalent of four rate hikes. The Fed
raises rates to tighten financial conditions, it loathes to move
when the market has already done its tightening for it," the
Morgan Stanley economists wrote.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)