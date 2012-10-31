WASHINGTON Oct 31 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell last week as demand for refinancing tumbled for
the fourth week in a row, an industry group said on Wednesday,
although other recent data has indicated the housing market is
improving.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, was down 4.8 percent
in the week ended Oct 26.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications dropped 6 percent, while the gauge of loan requests
for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, edged up
0.5 percent.
The Federal Reserve last month helped spur mortgage activity
when it announced a third round of so-called quantitative
easing, or QE3, to aid the economy, driving down home loan rates
and making it more attractive for borrowers to refinance.
The Fed announced open-ended purchases of $40 billion a
month worth of mortgage-backed bonds until it saw a substantial
improvement in the outlook for the U.S. labor market. The news
spurred a jump in refinancing activity to a four-year high.
But home loan rates have bounced back up a bit since then,
and the MBA saw that as the main reason refinancing activity
slipped.
"Since (QE3) we have seen Treasury rates drift up about 15
or 20 basis points and mortgage rates follow them up, and that
has been enough to lead to these four consecutive weeks of
declines in refinance volumes," said Mike Fratantoni, MBA's vice
president of research and economics.
MBA expects mortgage rates to keep drifting higher over the
next year as the U.S. economy continues to recover, with
refinancing applications likely heading lower as a result.
Another analyst noted that the mortgage applications numbers
can be volatile and he did not think the decline of the last
four weeks indicated a deterioration in the broader outlook for
housing, which has brightened in recent months.
"Overall, the housing data has been favorable," said Daniel
Silver at JPMorgan in New York. "New home construction, new home
sales - levels are still very weak, but you see growth rates
picking up, and it is pretty clear that it is on an upward
trend," he said.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said the refinance share of
total mortgage activity slipped to 80 percent of applications
from 81 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.65 percent in the
week, up 2 basis points from 3.63 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.