NEW YORK Nov 28 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell l ast week, though demand for mortgage purchases
rose for a fourth straight week, an industry group said on
Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, dropped 0.9 percent
in the week ending Nov. 23.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications slipped 1.5 percent, while the gauge of loan
requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales,
rose 2.6 percent.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity was unchanged
at 81 percent of applications.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.53 percent in the
week, down 1 basis point from 3.54 p ercent the week before. The
drop brought rates closer to historical lows in the wake of the
Federal Reserve's September announcement that it would move to
boost the economy through the purchase of mortgage-backed
securities.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Leslie Adler)