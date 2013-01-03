Jan 3 Applications for U.S. home mortgages fell
last week for the third consecutive week as refinancings fell to
the lowest level since last April, an industry group said on
Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 10.4 percent in
the week ended Dec. 28.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications also fell 10.4 percent, while the gauge of loan
requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales,
fell 10.5 percent. Both indexes dipped for a third straight
week.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity stayed at 82
percent of applications.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.52 percent in the
week, up 1 basis point from 3.51 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
The release covered two weeks of data because of the
holidays.
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Leslie Adler)