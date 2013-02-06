NEW YORK, Feb 6 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages rose last week even as interest rates climbed, while
refinancing demand accounted for a slightly smaller proportion
of total activity, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 3.4 percent in
the week ended Feb. 1.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications rose 3.5 percent, while the gauge of loan requests
for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, rose 2.2
percent.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity fell to 78
percent of applications from 79 percent the week before.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.73 percent in the
week, up 6 basis points from 3.67 percent the week before. The
contract interest rate for 30-year fixed mortgages has increased
for seven of the last eight weeks.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)