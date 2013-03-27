NEW YORK, March 27 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages rebounded last week as interest rates pulled back for
the first time in three weeks, data from an industry group
showed on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 7.7 percent in
the week ended March 22.
The index has declined for six of the past nine weeks as
rates have pulled higher. Still, interest rates remain low on a
historical basis, kept down by the Federal Reserve's efforts to
boost the economy by buying bonds and mortgage-backed
securities.
The seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications
jumped 8 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home
purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, gained 6.7
percent.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity was unchanged
at 75 percent of applications.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.79 percent in the
week, down 3 basis points from 3.82 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)