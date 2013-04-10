NEW YORK, April 10 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages rose last week, driven by improved refinance demand as
interest rates tumbled, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 4.5 percent in
the week ended April 5.
The seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications
gained 6.3 percent. But the gauge of loan requests for home
purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, slipped 1.3
percent.
Within that decline there was a significant divergence
between conventional and government markets, said Mike
Fratantoni, MBA's vice president of research and economics.
Government purchase applications fell by almost 14 percent
following the increase in Federal Housing Administration
mortgage insurance premiums starting at the beginning of the
month, while applications for conventional purchase loans rose
by more than 5 percent, Fratantoni said.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity climbed to 75
percent of applications from 74 percent the week before.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates fell 8 basis points to the
lowest level since late January at 3.68 percent.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
