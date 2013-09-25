Sept 25 Applications for U.S. home loans rose in
the most recent week as interest rates fell for a second
straight week, data from an industry group showed on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 5.5 percent in
the week ended Sept. 20.
That follows a gain of 11.2 percent in the week ended Sept.
13.
The current week includes the Fed's decision last Wednesday
not to slow its quantitative easing bond-buying program. The
U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep buying $85 billion per
month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities helped take
yields to multimonth lows.
MBA data showed 30-year mortgage rates eased 13 basis points
to 4.62 percent, after earlier this month matching the 4.8
percent high for 2013.
The refinancing index gained 4.9 percent to 1,889.2 after a
drop two weeks ago brought the index to its lowest since June
2009.
The mortgage survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail
residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.