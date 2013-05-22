EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK May 22 Applications for U.S. home mortgages dropped for a second week in a row last week as a spike in interest rates stymied demand for refinancing, data from an industry group showed on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, tumbled 9.8 percent in the week ended May 17.
The index of refinancing applications slumped 11.7 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, fell 3 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates rose 11 basis points to average 3.78 percent.
"Mortgage rates increased to their highest level since March last week, leading to the largest single week drop in refinance applications this year," said Mike Fratantoni, MBA's vice president of research and economics.
Despite the decline in purchase demand, activity was still running about 10 percent above the pace at this time a year ago, Fratantoni said.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity slipped to 74 percent of applications from 76 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has