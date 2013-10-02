Oct 2 Applications for U.S. home loans dipped
slightly in the latest week, as a drop in demand for purchase
loans outweighed an increase in refinancing demand, data from an
industry group showed on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 0.4 percent in
the week ended Sept. 27.
That follows a gain of 5.5 percent in the week ended Sept.
20.
The figures come in the first full week of data after the
Federal Reserve decided not to slow its bond-buying program. The
Fed's decision to keep buying $85 billion per month in
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities helped take yields on
Treasuries, which are used as a benchmark in the mortgage
market, to multi-month lows.
MBA data showed 30-year mortgage rates dropped 13 basis
points to 4.49 percent, after earlier in September matching the
4.8 percent high for 2013. The figure for the latest week was
the lowest since June.
The refinancing index gained 3.1 percent after recently
hitting the lowest level since June 2009.
The mortgage survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail
residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.
