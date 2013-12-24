NEW YORK Dec 24 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell for a second week and hit a 13-year low as
mortgage rates rose due to a bond market sell-off following the
Federal Reserve's decision to pare its bond purchase stimulus in
January, an industry group said on Tuesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 6.3 percent to
the lowest level since December 2000.
Mortgage applications have fallen sharply since this summer
on a jump in home finance costs as benchmark Treasuries yields
eventually rose to a two-year high.
Last Wednesday, Fed policy-makers opted to make their
tapering move, which will begin in January with a $10 billion
monthly reduction evenly split between Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities to $75 billion.
"Following the Federal Reserve's taper announcement,
mortgage application volume dropped again last week, with rates
increasing and refinance application volume falling to its
lowest level since November 2008," Mike Fratantoni, MBA's vice
president of research and economics, said in a statement.
The rate on fixed 30-year mortgages averaged 4.64 percent
last week, up 2 basis points from the prior week. It fell short
of the two-plus year high of 4.80 percent set in September.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications fell 7.7 percent.
The gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading
indicator of home sales, fell 3.5 percent to its lowest level
since February 2012.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity slipped to 65
percent from 66 percent the previous week, while adjustable-rate
mortgages rose 8.3 percent last week to the biggest share since
July 2008.
The MBA typically reports its weekly application data on
Wednesday, but released the data a day early due to the
Christmas holiday. It said it will suspend release of the data
next week. It will resume the release of the data on Jan. 8 with
results of the two prior weeks.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)