NEW YORK Jan 29 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages edged slightly lower in the latest week, an industry
group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, slipped 0.2 percent
to 403.4 in the week ended Jan. 24.
The index hit its lowest level since December 2000 at the
end of last year, soon after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced
it would start pulling back on its $85 billion per month
bond-buying program as the economy grows strong enough to stand
on its own.
The interest rate on fixed 30-year mortgages averaged 4.52
percent last week, the lowest level since November and down 5
basis points from the previous week.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications slid 2.2 percent. The gauge of loan requests for
home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, rose 1.5
percent.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
