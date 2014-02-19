NEW YORK Feb 19 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell in the latest week, with both purchase and
refinancing applications down, an industry group said on
Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 4.1 percent to
380.9 in the week ended Feb. 14.
The interest rate on fixed 30-year mortgages averaged 4.50
percent last week, up 5 basis points from the previous week.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications fell 2.7 percent. The gauge of loan requests for
home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, fell 6.3
percent to hit its lowest level since September 2011.
The data comes a day after the National Association of Home
Builders reported that U.S. homebuilder confidence suffered its
largest one-month drop ever in February.
Wednesday's survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail
residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)