NEW YORK, April 16 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages rose last week as interest rates declined, an industry
group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 4.3 percent in
the week ended April 11.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications jumped 6.9 percent, while the gauge of loan
requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales,
rose 1.3 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.47 percent in the
week, down 9 basis points from 4.56 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)