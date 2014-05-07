NEW YORK May 7 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages climbed last week as interest rates fell, an industry
group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 5.3 percent in
the week ended May 2. That's a rebound from the previous week,
when applications for U.S. home mortgages fell to their lowest
level since December 2000.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications rose 2.4 percent, while the gauge of loan requests
for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, jumped
8.9 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.43 percent in the
week, the lowest since November 2013. It was down 6 basis points
from 4.49 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
On Tuesday, MBA said first-quarter commercial and
multifamily mortgage loan originations were down 1 percent from
the same period a year ago and down 45 percent from the
fourth-quarter of 2013.
