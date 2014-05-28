NEW YORK May 28 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell last week as both purchase and refinancing
applications declined, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 1.2 percent in
the week ended May 23.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications fell 1.4 percent, while the gauge of loan requests
for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, slipped
1.1 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.31 percent in the
week, the lowest level since June 2013. It was down 2 basis
points from 4.33 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
