NEW YORK, June 11 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages rose last week as both purchase and refinancing
applications jumped, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 10.3 percent in
the week ended June 6.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications rose 11.0 percent, while the gauge of loan requests
for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, increased
9.3 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.34 percent in the
week, up 8 basis points from 4.26 percent the week before.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
