NEW YORK Aug 19 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages rose last week as refinancing applications jumped, an
industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 3.6 percent in
the week ended Aug. 14.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications climbed 7.2 percent, hitting its highest level
since May. The gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a
leading indicator of home sales, dipped 1.1 percent.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity rose to 55.5
percent of applications from 53.1 percent the week before.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.11 percent in the
week, the lowest level since May. They were down 2 basis points
from 4.13 percent the previous week.
"Concerns about the Chinese economy pushed interest rates
down last week," said Lynn Fisher, MBA's vice president of
research and economics. "The pick-up in refinance activity was
led by larger loan sizes on average, as continued investor
interest drove jumbo interest rates down even further."
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
