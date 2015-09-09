NEW YORK, Sept 9 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell last week as interest rates rose, an industry
group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 6.2 percent in
the week ended Sept. 4.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications fell 9.9 percent, while the gauge of loan requests
for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, slipped
0.9 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.10 percent in the
week, up 2 basis points from 4.08 percent the previous week.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)