NEW YORK, April 22 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages rose last week as interest rates declined, an industry
group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 2.3 percent in
the week ended April 17.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications rose 0.6 percent, while the gauge of loan requests
for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, rose 5.0
percent to its highest level since June 2013.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity fell to 56
percent of applications, its lowest level since October, from 58
percent the week before.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.83 percent in the
week, the lowest level since January. They were down 4 basis
points from 3.87 percent the previous week.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
