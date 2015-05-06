NEW YORK May 6 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell last week as interest rates jumped, an industry
group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 4.6 percent in
the week ended May 1.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications fell 8.3 percent to its lowest level since January,
while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading
indicator of home sales, rose 0.8 percent to its highest level
since June 2013.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity fell to 53
percent of applications from 55 percent the week before.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.93 percent in the
week, up 8 basis points from 3.85 percent the previous week.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
