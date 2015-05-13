NEW YORK May 13 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell last week as interest rates rose to the highest
level since March, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 3.5 percent in
the week ended May 8.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications fell 5.9 percent, while the gauge of loan requests
for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, dipped
0.2 percent.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity fell to 51
percent of applications, its lowest level since May 2014, from
52 percent the week before.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.00 percent in the
week, the highest level since March. They were up 7 basis points
from 3.93 percent the previous week.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
