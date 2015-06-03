NEW YORK, June 3 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell last week as both purchase and refinancing
applications decreased, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 7.6 percent in
the week ended May 29.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications fell 11.5 percent, while the gauge of loan requests
for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, fell 3.0
percent.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity fell to 49
percent of applications, its lowest level since May 2014, from
51 percent the week before.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.02 percent in the
week, down 5 basis points from 4.07 percent the previous week.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
