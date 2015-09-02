NEW YORK, Sept 2 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages rose last week as both purchase and refinancing
applications jumped, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, climbed 11.3 percent
in the week ended Aug. 28.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications rose 16.8 percent to its highest level since April,
while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading
indicator of home sales, rose 4.1 percent to its highest level
since July.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.08 percent in the
week, unchanged from the previous week.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Diane Craft)