WASHINGTON Dec 6 The U.S. municipal bond market
shrank in the third quarter of 2012, to $3.719 trillion from
$3.732 trillion in the second quarter, the Federal Reserve said
on Thursday.
That was still larger than the level of outstanding debt the
year before, when the market was $3.708 trillion in the third
quarter of 2011, according to the Fed's quarterly report on fund
flows.
Households' appetite for the bonds sold by states, local
governments and other authorities continued to drop off. They
shed $245.5 billion bonds in the third quarter and $3.5 billion
in the second. Households have cut their holdings in muni debt
for six quarters in a row.