WASHINGTON Nov 28 New U.S. single-family home
sales fell slightly in October and the government revised
sharply lower its estimate for the prior month's sales, casting
a small shadow over what has been one of the brighter spots in
the U.S. economy.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday sales dropped 0.3
percent last month to a seasonally adjusted 368,000-unit annual
rate.
Government data for new home sales are subject to
substantial revisions. Indeed, the Commerce Department cut its
estimate for sales in September by 20,000 to a 369,000-unit
rate.
The data leaves the pace of new home sales just below the
pace reported in May, suggesting little upward momentum in the
market for new homes.
Still, the report gave some upbeat signals that reinforced
the housing sector as a point of strength in an economy beset by
flagging business confidence and cooling demand abroad. The
median home price of a new home rose 5.7 percent from a year
ago.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales rising to a
390,000-unit rate last month from the previously reported
389,000-unit rate.
The Commerce Department said superstorm Sandy at the end of
last month probably had a "minimal" effect on sales activity,
and did not affect collection of data.