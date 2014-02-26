WASHINGTON Feb 26 Sales of new U.S.
single-family homes surged to a 5-1/2-year high in January,
which could ease concerns of a sharp slowdown in the housing
market.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that sales jumped
9.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 468,000
units, the highest level since July 2008.
December's sales were revised up to a 427,000-unit pace from
the previously reported 414,000-unit rate. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast new home sales, which are measured when
contracts are signed, falling to a 400,000-unit pace in January.
Sales in the Northeast soared 73.7 percent to a seven-month
high, while the South recorded a 10.4 percent rise in
transactions to a more than five-year high.
These regions have borne the brunt of the unseasonably cold
weather that has been blamed for holding back economic activity.
Sales, however, tumbled 17.2 percent in the Midwest last month,
while rising 11 percent in the West.
Housing lost momentum in the second half of last year
following a run-up in mortgage rates and a persistent shortage
of properties on the market.
Declines in residential construction and building permits
and sales of previously-owned homes last month had raised
concerns that the sector, which is key to the economy's
recovery, was slowing down sharply.
New home sales rose 2.2 percent compared with January 2013.
Last month, the supply of new houses on the market was
unchanged at 184,000 units. The median price of a new home last
month rose 3.4 percent from January 2013. At January's sales
pace it would take 4.7 months to clear the supply of houses on
the market. That was down from 5.2 months in December.
A supply of 6.0 months is normally considered a healthy
balance between supply and demand.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)