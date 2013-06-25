WASHINGTON, June 25 Sales of new U.S.
single-family homes rose to their highest level in nearly five
years in May, confirming the housing market's strengthening
tone.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday sales increased 2.1
percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 476,000 units -
the highest level since July 2008. It was the third straight
month of gains in new home sales.
Sales increased 3.3 percent in April. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected new home sales to rise to a 462,000-unit
rate last month.
Compared with May 2012, sales were up 29 percent.
Home sales data will be closely watched in the coming months
for signs of strain from the rise in mortgage rates.
The housing market recovery, which is helping to soften the
blow on the economy from tight fiscal policy, has been largely
driven by record-low mortgage rates, thanks to the Federal
Reserve's generous monetary stimulus.
The Fed last week said it expected to start slowing the pace
of its bond-buying program later this year, bringing it to a
halt around the middle of 2014. That has pushed up mortgage
rates, which had already been rising since early May.
Economists do not believe the increase in mortgage rates is
sufficient to undo the housing market recovery. Data last week
showed confidence among home builders spiked to a seven-year
high in June and they were upbeat about sales over the next six
months and prospective buyer traffic.
Last month, the inventory of new homes on the market
increased 2.5 percent to 161,000 - the highest since August 2011
- as builders ramp up production to meet the growing demand.
Still, supply remains tight, putting upward pressure on
prices. The median new home price increased 10.3 percent from a
year ago.
At May's sales pace it would take 4.1 months to clear the
houses on the market, up from 4.0 months in April. A supply of
6.0 months is normally considered as a healthy balance between
supply and demand.
Sales last month were up in the Northeast, Midwest and West.
They fell in the South. Sales in the Midwest were the highest
since November 2007.
