WASHINGTON Aug 23 Sales of new single-family
homes in America fell sharply in July to their lowest level in
nine months, casting a shadow over the country's housing
recovery.
Sales dropped 13.4 percent to an annual rate of 394,000
units, the Commerce Department said on Friday. The government
also revised sharply lower its estimate for home sales in June.
While government housing data is often subject to large
revisions, the reading was well below expectations. The median
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a 490,000-unit
sales pace.
Mortgage rates have surged since May on bets that the
Federal Reserve feels that the U.S. economy has strengthened
enough for the central bank to wind down a major stimulus
program.
Most analysts expect the Fed will begin reducing monthly
bond purchases in September. The program aims to lower interest
rates to make it easier for businesses to expand and take on new
workers.
The housing market, which has been a major drag on America's
economy since the 2007-09 recession, appeared to turn a corner
early last year when home prices began to rise.
Last month, the median price for a new home sale rose to
$257,200, up from $237,400 in the same month of 2012.
Construction of new homes has accelerated over the last
year, and the inventory of new homes for sale increased by 4.3
percent in July from June.
At July's sales pace it would take 5.2 months to clear the
houses on the market, up from 4.3 months in June. A supply of
six months is normally considered as a healthy balance between
supply and demand.
