WASHINGTON Dec 24 Sales of new U.S.
single-family homes fell modestly in November from a five-year
high and prices pushed higher, indicating the housing market is
weathering higher mortgage rates.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday sales fell 2.1
percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 464,000 units.
Despite the fall from October's revised 474,000 pace, which was
the highest level since July 2008, home sales retained the bulk
of the previous month's revised 17.6 percent increase.
Sales had previously been reported to have increased 25.4
percent in October but to a 444,000 annual pace.
Economists had expected new home sales, which are measured
when contracts are signed, to show a 445,000 unit pace in
November. Compared with November last year, sales were up 16.6
percent.
Higher mortgage rates have slowed the pace of home resales
since August, but activity is expected to accelerate next year,
driven in part by employment gains.
Continued recovery in household formation from multi-decade
lows, against the backdrop of lean housing inventory, is also
expected to boost activity.
Last month, the supply of houses on the market fell 6.7
percent. The median price of a new home rose 10.6 percent from a
year ago.
At November's sales pace it would take 4.3 months to clear
the supply of houses on the market, the fewest since June. That
was down from 4.5 months in October. A supply of 6.0 months is
normally considered as a healthy balance between supply and
demand.
Sales fell in the Midwest and South, but posted strong gains
in the West and Northeast.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Krista Hughes)