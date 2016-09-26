WASHINGTON, Sept 26 New U.S. single-family home
sales fell less than expected in August, though prices fell and
inventories rose.
The Commerce Department said on Monday new home sales fell
7.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 609,000
units last month. Sales were up 20.6 percent from a year ago.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast single-family home
sales, which account for roughly 10 percent of all home sales,
falling to a rate of 600,000 units last month.
July's sales pace was revised up 5,000 units to 659,000
units. That level of annualized sales is the highest since
October 2007.
Another housing report last week showed a solid increase in
permits for single-family dwellings as the housing market
continues to strengthen overall amid a tightening labor market
that is pushing up wages.
New home sales have also benefited from a dearth of
previously owned houses available for sale.
Last month, the inventory of new homes on the market rose
1.7 percent to 235,000 units.
New single-family home sales fell 34.3 percent in the
Northeast and 2.4 percent in the Midwest. Sales declined 12.3
percent in the South but rose 8.0 percent in the West.
At August's sales pace it would take 4.6 months to clear the
supply of houses on the market, up from 4.2 months in July.
The median price for a new home fell 5.4 percent from a year
ago to $284,000.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)