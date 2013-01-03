WASHINGTON Jan 3 U.S. small business employment
rebounded in December from a storm-related slump, the latest
suggestion that job growth probably picked up last month.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Thursday the net change in employment per firm edged up to 0.03
after slipping to minus 0.04 in November.
It comes on the heels of the ADP National Employment Report
which showed the private sector added 215,000 jobs in December
after a gain of 148,000 in November. While the ADP report tends
to exaggerate employment in December, it has raised the risk of
a better nonfarm payrolls number.
The government is expected to report on Friday that
employers added 150,000 jobs in December, according to a Reuters
survey of economists, up slightly from 146,000 in November.
The NFIB said there were job gains in manufacturing,
transportation, professional services, finance, insurance and
real estate sectors. There were large declines in construction.
The NFIB survey found that 11 percent of small business
owners throughout the country added an average of 2.9 workers
per firm over the past few months - up a point from the prior
month.
The share of business owners reducing employment edged up a
percentage point to 13 percent.
The share of business owners reporting hard-to-fill job
openings fell to 16 percent from 17 percent. That suggests
little change in the unemployment rate in December after it fell
0.2 percentage point to 7.7 percent in November.