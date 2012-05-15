NEW YORK May 15 The pace of growth in New York
state manufacturing rebounded in May after a sharp deterioration
last month as new orders and shipments rose, the New York
Federal Reserve said in a report on Tuesday.
The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business
conditions index jumped to 17.09 from 6.56 in April, far
outpacing economists' expectations of 8.50.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions. The
index unexpectedly dropped nearly 14 points in April, though
manufacturing last month held up better at the national level
with data showing the sector picking up steam.
U.S. stock index futures added to gains immediately after
the data, while Treasuries prices extended losses as investors
also took in data on retail sales and inflation.
"I think we are seeing signs people are comfortable with the
strength of the U.S. economy," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at Oakbrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
"It's not a booming economy, but it's good growth compared
with the rest of the industrialized world right now."
The New York Fed's new orders index rose to 8.32 from 6.48,
while shipments accelerated to 24.14 from 6.41.
The measure of prices paid eased to 37.35 from 45.78. A
run-up in oil prices earlier in the year had raised worries
businesses and consumers could start to feel the pinch, but
prices have since backed off.
Employment gauges also improved. The index for the number of
employees edged up to the highest level since May 2011 at 20.48
from 19.28, and the average employee workweek index climbed to
12.05 from 6.02.
Still, businesses were less optimistic about the coming
months with the index of business conditions six months ahead
falling to 29.26 from 43.12. It was the lowest level since
October of last year.