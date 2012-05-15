NEW YORK May 15 The pace of growth in New York state manufacturing rebounded in May after a sharp deterioration last month as new orders and shipments rose, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report on Tuesday.

The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business conditions index jumped to 17.09 from 6.56 in April, far outpacing economists' expectations of 8.50.

The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions. The index unexpectedly dropped nearly 14 points in April, though manufacturing last month held up better at the national level with data showing the sector picking up steam.

U.S. stock index futures added to gains immediately after the data, while Treasuries prices extended losses as investors also took in data on retail sales and inflation.

"I think we are seeing signs people are comfortable with the strength of the U.S. economy," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.

"It's not a booming economy, but it's good growth compared with the rest of the industrialized world right now."

The New York Fed's new orders index rose to 8.32 from 6.48, while shipments accelerated to 24.14 from 6.41.

The measure of prices paid eased to 37.35 from 45.78. A run-up in oil prices earlier in the year had raised worries businesses and consumers could start to feel the pinch, but prices have since backed off.

Employment gauges also improved. The index for the number of employees edged up to the highest level since May 2011 at 20.48 from 19.28, and the average employee workweek index climbed to 12.05 from 6.02.

Still, businesses were less optimistic about the coming months with the index of business conditions six months ahead falling to 29.26 from 43.12. It was the lowest level since October of last year.