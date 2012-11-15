NEW YORK Nov 15 A gauge of manufacturing in New
York state showed that activity slowed in November for a fourth
straight month, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report on
Thursday.
The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business
conditions index came in at -5.22, from -6.16 the month before.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of -6.70.
New orders rose to 3.08 from -8.97, the first positive
reading for the forward-looking component index since June,
while inventories were at -12.36 from -2.15.
Employment gauges showed a decline. The index for the number
of employees fell to -14.61 from -1.08 and the average employee
workweek index fell to -7.87 from -4.30.
The index of business conditions six months ahead came in at
12.88 in November from 19.42 in October.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.
The survey also asked how businesses were affected by
Superstorm Sandy, which hit the U.S. Northeast in late October.
In New York City, 100 percent of firms reported some
reduction in activity due to the storm, with 70 percent citing
loss of power and communication as a major factor.
However, only 21 percent of firms in upstate New York
reported a loss of activity.