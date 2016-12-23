NEW YORK Dec 23 The New York Federal Reserve on
Friday left its forecast on U.S. economic growth in the fourth
quarter unchanged at 1.8 percent and expected the pace to hold
in the first three months of 2017 following this week's economic
data.
A pickup in new home sales last month offset a deceleration
in consumer spending in November, the regional central bank
said.
"Small negative contributions from personal income data were
offset by small positive contributions from new single family
houses sold," the New York Fed said on its website.
Earlier on Friday, new single-family home sales rose more
than projected to a four-month high in November, the Commerce
Department said.
It said on Thursday that consumer spending, which accounts
for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2
percent, slower than the 0.4 percent increase in October.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)