NEW YORK Feb 15 A gauge of manufacturing
in New York State picked up in February to its highest level in
more than 1-1/2 years, though the pace of new orders slowed, the
New York Federal Reserve said in a report on Wednesday.
The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business
conditions index climbed to 19.53 from 13.48 in January, topping
economists' expectations for 15.0.
It was the highest level since June 2010. The index has
bounced back strongly from a summer slump as the region
contracted alongside a broader manufacturing slowdown.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.
U.S. stock index futures added to gains immediately
following the data, though investors were also focused on
efforts by Greece to salvage its needed bailout deal.
"It's better-than-expected and consistent with the idea
that the U.S. economy is picking up steam as the year gets
started," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"The question is whether or not the data will have an
impact on the market or take a back seat to developments in
Europe. For now the focus is on Europe."
The new orders index slipped to 9.73 from 13.70, while
inventories dropped to minus 4.71 from 6.59.
Employment gauges were relatively steady, with the index for
the number of employees dipping to 11.76 from 12.09 and the
average employee workweek index rising to 7.06 from 6.59.
Manufacturers were slightly less optimistic about the coming
months with the index of business conditions six months ahead
falling to 50.38 from 54.87.