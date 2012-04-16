NEW YORK, April 16 The pace of manufacturing
growth in New York state slowed sharply in April to its lowest
level in five months, the New York Federal Reserve said in a
report on Monday.
The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business
conditions index dropped to 6.56 from 20.21 in March, far below
economists' expectations for 18.00. It was the lowest level
since last November.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.
After a rout last summer, manufacturing in New York had been
improving steadily since last October.
Investors will get another look at the manufacturing sector
with the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank business activity
index on Thursday. The two surveys are watched for clues to the
direction of the larger, national manufacturing figures, though
the regional reports can be more volatile.
"Manufacturing was decidedly a negative surprise," said
Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas Financial in
New York. If manufacturing slows down, that will certainly be a
headwind to the economy."
Still, U.S. stock index futures gained as investors also
took in a separate report that showed retail sales rose more
than expected in March.
The dollar slightly extended gains against the euro, while
Treasuries prices were steady at higher levels.
The Empire State survey's new orders index fared better but
still cooled to 6.48, the lowest level since December, from
6.84, while shipments tumbled to 6.41 from 18.21.
Employment gauges were mixed. The index for the number of
employees improved to its highest level since May at 19.28 from
13.58, but the average employee workweek index slid to 6.02 from
18.52.
The index of business conditions six months ahead was also
at its lowest level since November at 43.12 from 47.50.