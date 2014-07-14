July 14 A gauge of Americans' expected earnings
growth rose last month, a survey said on Monday, suggesting a
key marker for the U.S. Federal Reserve is strengthening.
The median earnings growth expectation was 2.5 percent in
June, up from 2.0 percent in May and returning to levels seen
early in the year, according to the survey by the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York.
The rise, driven primarily by those with no college
education, could weigh as the central bank decides whether the
U.S. labor market is strong enough to withstand tighter monetary
policy. While inflation has firmed slightly in recent months,
broad measures of wage inflation have been flat.
The monthly New York Fed survey taps a rotating panel of
about 1,200 U.S. household heads.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)