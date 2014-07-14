July 14 A gauge of Americans' expected earnings growth rose last month, a survey said on Monday, suggesting a key marker for the U.S. Federal Reserve is strengthening.

The median earnings growth expectation was 2.5 percent in June, up from 2.0 percent in May and returning to levels seen early in the year, according to the survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The rise, driven primarily by those with no college education, could weigh as the central bank decides whether the U.S. labor market is strong enough to withstand tighter monetary policy. While inflation has firmed slightly in recent months, broad measures of wage inflation have been flat.

The monthly New York Fed survey taps a rotating panel of about 1,200 U.S. household heads.