NEW YORK May 15 Manufacturing activity growth
in New York State accelerated in May after weakening for three
consecutive months, as the pace of new orders improved from a
multi-year low, a New York Federal Reserve survey showed on
Friday.
The New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions
index rose to 3.09 in May from -1.19 in April, which had been
the first negative read for the index since December.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise
to 5.0 this month. A reading above zero indicates expansion.
The new orders index returned to positive territory to 3.85,
rebounding from -6.0 in April, which was the weakest reading
since January 2013.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.
Other gauges of New York's factory sector, however, fell on
the month.
Prices paid fell to 9.38, the lowest level since July 2012,
from 19.15.
Employment gauges were mixed. The index for the number of
employees fell for a second month to 5.21 from 9.57, but the
gauge on average employee workweek moved to -2.08 from -4.26 in
April
The survey's index on future business conditions fell to
29.81 from 37.06.
