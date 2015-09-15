NEW YORK, Sept 15 Manufacturing activity in New
York state declined for a second straight month in September due
to steep drops in new orders and shipments, and employment in
the sector also fell for the first time in more than
two-and-a-half years, a New York Federal Reserve survey showed
on Tuesday.
The New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions
index came in at -14.7 for September, barely changed from -14.92
in August, which had been its lowest since April 2009.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of -0.75
this month. A reading below zero indicates contraction, and the
August and September levels marked the first back-to-back
contractions since a six-month run in negative territory between
August 2012 and January 2013.
The index for the number of employees fell to -6.19 to mark
the first drop in New York manufacturing employment since
January 2013. It had read 1.82 in August.
The survey's index on future business conditions also
soured, declining to 23.21 from 33.64 in August.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.
The new orders index was in negative territory for a fourth
month at -12.91 compared with -15.70 in August, while shipment
activity declined for the second month in a row to -7.98 from
-13.79 in August.
The prices paid index fell to 4.12 from 7.27 in August,
while prices received fell to -5.15 from 0.91 the previous
month.
